Coronavirus Update for Maine & New Brunswick

MAINE:

Confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have now been reported in 7 different Maine counties, mostly in the southern part of the state.

Maine lawmakers last evening approved virus-related legislation and additional spending to fight the pandemic as the number of positive tests for the virus rises daily.

The emergency measures adopted temporarily expand unemployment benefits, establish a consumer loan guarantee program and authorize the governor to direct the manner of the June primary.

NEW BRUNSWICK:

The latest presumptive case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick is a boy under the age of 10.

Health officials say the boy was in close contact with one of the two confirmed travel cases in the province.

New Brunswick now has a total of six presumptive and two confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.

Premier Blaine Higgs says the province is following social distancing recommendations and the legislature will sit with a quorum of 15 MLA's to pass necessary legislation before it adjourns. That includes legislation to postpone municipal elections in May.