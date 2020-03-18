Coronavirus Update for Maine & New Brunswick
MAINE:
Confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have now been reported in 7 different Maine counties, mostly in the southern part of the state.
Maine lawmakers last evening approved virus-related legislation and additional spending to fight the pandemic as the number of positive tests for the virus rises daily.
The emergency measures adopted temporarily expand unemployment benefits, establish a consumer loan guarantee program and authorize the governor to direct the manner of the June primary.
NEW BRUNSWICK:
The latest presumptive case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick is a boy under the age of 10.
Health officials say the boy was in close contact with one of the two confirmed travel cases in the province.
New Brunswick now has a total of six presumptive and two confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.
Premier Blaine Higgs says the province is following social distancing recommendations and the legislature will sit with a quorum of 15 MLA's to pass necessary legislation before it adjourns. That includes legislation to postpone municipal elections in May.