Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County & New Brunswick

The Mapleton, Castle Hill and Chapman Town Office is closed indefinitely, after a municipal employee tested positive for COVID-19. Most of the services typically handled by the Town Office can be done online, with the exception of new vehicle registrations.

The Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting 551 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, the most reported in a single day in the state. There were two more COVID-related deaths. There are now nearly 6400 active cases across Maine. 195 people are hospitalized, dozens are in intensive care. Aroostook County has 192 active cases, according to today's report.

The director of the Maine Center for Disease Control says front-line health care workers in the state are now receiving the new Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Nirav Shah says caregivers at Maine Medical Center in Portland were given the vaccine on Tuesday, followed by healthcare staff at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford. Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle received its initial shipment Tuesday morning and expects to begin vaccinating caregivers today.

The first doses of the Pfizer vaccine have arrived in New Brunswick. The Miramichi Regional Hospital received nearly 2000 doses on Tuesday. The vaccines will be administered to members of priority groups at a clinic this weekend at the Miramichi hospital.