Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County & New Brunswick

MAINE & AROOSTOOK COUNTY UPDATE: For the second day in a row, new coronavirus cases have topped 800 in Maine. The Center for Disease Control reports 808 new infections Thursday morning and eight more deaths, including one death in Aroostook County. Currently, over 200 people are hospitalized with COVID in the state, including 68 who are in critical condition. In the past two weeks, Aroostook County has reported 330 new infections and 17 COVID-related deaths.

RELATED NEWS: Governor Janet Mills has announced updates to Maine’s strategy for distributing its allocation of COVID-19 vaccines. The changes include dedicating the limited vaccine supply to older Maine residents, beginning with those 70 and older. And to additional emergency service personnel such as police and firefighters; and people who support infrastructure critical to Maine’s COVID response. The updated vaccine strategy also focuses on people with high-risk medical conditions.

NEW BRUNSWICK UPDATE: New Brunswick Public Health reported 19 new coronavirus cases Wednesday and one more death - a resident of Lily Court nursing home in Saint John. This was the province’s 12th COVID-related death since the pandemic began. Premier Blaine Higgs said, “On behalf of all New Brunswickers, we offer our sincere condolences to their family and friends."

Officials say a positive case was confirmed this week at Cité Des Jeunes in Edmundston but no significant impact on learning is anticipated. Some students, however, will continue learning from home in the coming days.

