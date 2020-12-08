Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine

Aroostook County has 88 known active cases. Several people are hospitalized at Houlton Regional Hospital.

Officials on Monday confirmed the first COVID related death in southern Aroostook. The Houlton hospital has identified more than 30 new positive cases in just the past three weeks.

Several schools in the County are conducting classes remotely after a number of people associated with the schools tested positive for COVID-19 .

That includes schools in MSAD #1 (the Presque Isle area) RSU 39 (Caribou-Stockholm), MSAD 45 (Washburn area schools), and Van Buren Schools. MSAD 27 (Fort Kent Schools) will move to remote learning on Tuesday.