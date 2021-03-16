Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

MAINE UPDATE: Tuesday's report from the Maine Center for Disease Control includes 189 new coronavirus cases and no deaths. Active cases in Maine are estimated to be around 2100 with 82 people hospitalized. So far, about 25% of Maine's population has received at least their first dose of the COVID vaccine.

NEW BRUNSWICK UPDATE: New Brunswick Public Health reported one new case on Monday, an individual in their 50s in the Edmundston region. The number of active cases in the province is 36. One person is hospitalized.

New Brunswickers are reminded that currently only those who are 85 or older may contact a pharmacist to set up an appointment to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. A family member or caretaker may also book an appointment on their behalf. Appointments are being scheduled at nearly every pharmacy in the province, with the first vaccinations starting Wednesday.

First-dose clinics for residents of all long-term care homes in New Brunswick are scheduled to be completed this week. Clinics are also expected to be completed this week for First Nations community members aged 16 and over.