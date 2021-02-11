Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

MAINE & AROOSTOOK COUNTY UPDATE: The Maine Center for Disease Control says a more contagious strain of the coronavirus that originated in the United Kingdom has been detected in Maine. The U.K. variant was detected in a sample from a Franklin County resident who had a recent history of international travel. Meanwhile, the CDC is reporting 175 new coronavirus cases in the state today with no deaths. Over the past week, new cases have averaged about 230 per day, less than half of what it was a month ago. So far, more than 60,000 Mainers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Another 156,000 people have received their first dose of the vaccine

NEW BRUNSWICK UPDATE: New Brunswick Public Health reported 14 new cases Wednesday. the number of active cases is 175. Six patients are hospitalized, and two are in intensive care. Zone 4 (Edmundston region) remains at the Red level under the province’s mandatory order. All other zones remain in the Orange level.

Public Health has declared an outbreak at the J.D. Irving sawmill in Saint-Léonard following the confirmation of five COVID-19 cases at the facility. Health officials are investigating, carrying out contact tracing and conducting employee testing at the mill.

