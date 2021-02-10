Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick
MAINE & AROOSTOOK COUNTY UPDATE: State Health officials have announced that 24 Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies in Maine will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. The vaccines are expected to be available at Walmart pharmacies in Presque Isle and Houlton starting Friday. Eligible Maine residents, including those 70 and older can now sign on Walmart’s or Sam's Club websites. As of today, more than 151,000 people in Maine have received their first dose of the vaccine. A little more than 57,000 are fully vaccinated.
NEW BRUNSWICK UPDATE: New Brunswick Public Health on Tuesday reported 15 new coronavirus cases and one death. The individual in their eighties and was a resident of a nursing home in Edmundston. The number of active cases in the province is at 183. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that starting next week any nonessential traveler arriving in Canada by land will need to show a negative COVID-19 test or face a fine if they don’t have one.
