A 74-year-old Corinth man was seriously injured Monday morning when his SUV was struck by a pickup truck in the Penobscot County town of Charleston.

Police and EMS personnel responded to the crash on Main Road (Route 11) shortly before 7 a.m. Monday.

Maine State Police say 44-year-old Peter Speed of Bradford was driving south on Main Road when he failed to negotiate a corner and his 2019 Chevy Silverado pickup crashed head-on into a 2011 GMC Acadia.

The driver of the SUV, 74-year-old Stephen Hurd of Corinth, was transported by ambulance to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with "serious but non-life threatening injuries," according to State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Peter Speed was not injured in the collision. The road was closed for about two hours. Both vehicles were destroyed and had to be towed away.

State Police said that driver distraction is believed to be the cause of the crash, which remains under investigation.