Cooper Flagg at the Nike Academy [VIDEO]

Cooper Flagg along with other top prospects was at the Nike Academy showcasing his skills on Wednesday. Needless to say Coop dominated the day! Check out some of the highlights.

It's a good thing Cooper headed to Montverde Academy from Nokomis High School because I could imagine the whistles tweeting with him being T'd up hanging from the rim in Maine.

We're not the only ones fan-boying about his accomplishments! Check out this article from Clutchpoints.com fawning over his actions on Wednesday and hyping up Duke Nation!