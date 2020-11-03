Conviction, Life Sentence Upheld in Killing of Maine Deputy

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine's Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction and life prison sentence for a man who killed a sheriff's deputy in April 2018.

The court on Tuesday unanimously rejected John Williams’ argument that his confession should’ve been suppressed and that the maximum sentence was excessive.

The defense contended Williams sleep-deprived, experiencing drug withdrawal and fearful after being beaten by police officers when he confessed to killing Cpl. Eugene Cole in April 2018.

Cole was the first law enforcement officer to be killed in the line of duty in nearly 30 years in Maine.