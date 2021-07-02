Contact Person Program Helps Mainers with Disabilities

Maine is launching a new program called “The Contact Person Program” to help Mainers with disabilities and their families when they come in contact with law enforcement officials.

The aim of the program is a safe way to help those who have a difficult time communicating the necessary information to officers, said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety. The program’s goal is to help create a safe way to overcome the challenge and barrier of communicating to authorities.

The database is confidential and the information provided to law enforcement is voluntary. It is provided by a legal guardian who signs up for the program.

Retired police officer and state representative, Dan Costain, sponsored the Contact Person Program. It was made a law in 2019. Constantine experienced the need for the program first hand and said he is very proud to have sponsored the program to help those with special needs in the state of Maine. “I am very proud to be able to have sponsored this legislation. Winslow Police Chief Leonard Macdaid and I felt this bill would help many people with disabilities or impairments. Being a retired police officer there were many times in my career that I would have loved to have this critical information to be able to help citizens.”

The Department of Public Safety developed and implemented the Contact Person Program. The Maine State Police will manage the program, said Moss.

Maine State Police Colonel John Cote said “This program will allow officers to quickly gain important information to ensure they can effectively resolve situations involving people with disabilities.”

The Contact Person Program is free, voluntary and also confidential. Visit a local police department to sign up for the program, said Public Information Officer, Shannon Moss.