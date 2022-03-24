Congratulations to The Maine Game Warden of the Year

Maine Game Warden of the Year

A big congratulations goes out to Warden Joe McBrine for earning the honor of the 2021 Maine Game Warden of the Year.

27 Years of Service

McBrine has been with the Maine Warden Service for 27 years. He patrols section 8 in Washington County, Maine.

Nominated by Peers

The award is nominated by peers who look at a game warden’s “exceptional expertise in the areas of conservation law enforcement, management, community and public relations and all aspects of a Game Warden’s duties,” said Colonel Dan Scott.

Community Involvement

Warden McBrine was recognized for his involvement in the community among many other things. He’s a public speaker who educates people at different sportsmen’s shows in the state. Scott said McBrine works with veterans and “has played a significant role in organizing a fishing event for the Maine Veterans' Home in Machias.”

Educating and Instructing

The list of McBrine’s achievements and service include working with students at the University of Maine at Machias on earning degrees in conservation law enforcement. He has also taught the search and rescue classes at UMM. He has been involved with other studies such as a Wildlife Forensics and DNA program. Colonel Scott said the school presented McBrine with the Distinguished Alumni Award to recognize his work.

Instructing new wardens as a Warden Training Officer (WTO) is a big part of what McBrine does. His experience and insight is passed on to new members of the service. Scott said, “his level of dedication, thoroughness, and his skillset in conducting search and rescue missions, resolving complaints from landowners, and apprehending intentional violators has made him a perfect fit for the WTO team.”

Congratulations

Warden McBrine’s 27 year career is full of accomplishments and he has given back in every way possible. Read the full article from Maine Warden Service Colonel Dan Scott and join us in congratulating Warden Joe McBrine on a well deserved 2021 Maine Game Warden of the Year.

