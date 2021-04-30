CONFIRMED: Hocus Pocus 2 to Film in Salem, MA This Summer

Hocus Pocus

The original Hocus Pocus came out in 1993 and while it didn't see immediate success, the love for the Disney film rose to cult-like status over the years.

Fans demanded it and thanks to Disney+, we'll be seeing the return of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as they reprise their roles as the Sanderson sisters; Winifred, Sarah, and Mary.

Disney

Salem, Massachusetts

As a nod to The Salem Witch Trials of the 1600s, and the trials being part of the original storyline, Disney and the stars will return to the New England town as well as the greater Boston area to film the sequel this summer as confirmed by Boston's Wicked North Shore according to her Entertainment.

Hocus Pocus 2 Release

While fans knew the film would be coming, the pandemic certainly postponed production. Will they get the project done in time for Halloween 2021? We sure hope so, but that's an awfully small window.

Filming Locations

It has not been made public where they'll be shooting but here's where they shot iconic scenes from the first film and they're probably great places to start:

Hocus Pocus Fans Can Visit The Iconic Filming Locations in Salem

Get our free mobile app

25 Scaredy Cat-Approved Halloween Movies

8 TV Shows That Take Place in Maine And Aren't From Stephen King