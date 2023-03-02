Fans of the Alternative Folk Band, The Lumineers, get ready! Just announced, the group is set to take to the Maine Savings Amphitheater stage Wednesday, August 16th, and they're bringing fellow singer-songwriter and guitarist (from England) James Bay to play as well.

Hailing from New Jersey, The Lumineers are currently traveling on their Brightside World tour, which will take them to LA, Memphis, New Orleans, Atlanta, and Boston before they jet-set across the world to do a leg of the tour in Europe. They will return at the end of the summer though, to play Bangor.

Best known for their songs "Ho, Hey" and "Ophelia", the Lumineers have a great stripped-down setup but they're still capable of making a pretty big sound.

Check them out here.

Grammy-nominated James Bay hit the scene in 2014 with his first release, "Hold Back The River."

The Lumineers have been pretty public about their dislike of cell phones at concerts, so just keep that in mind if you go.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March, 10th at 10:00 AM, with the presale starting Thursday, March 9th.

Ticket Link - https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/01005E577B4415F1