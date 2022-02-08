Conan O’Brien Shares Stories of His Time in Maine With Mainer Who Designs Tanks

Forrest, an engineer with Howe & Howe in Waterboro, turns the tables during Conan O'Brien's podcast.

First, we should talk about Forrest Trip. He's got a pretty cool job at a pretty cool place, Howe & Howe. He works with groundbreaking technology like ThermiteTM and RIPSAW® M5. I don't know what either of those are, except that it's super cool remote tanks! Not military tanks, but commercial tanks! So he's got a really interesting job. He's also a big fan of Conan O'Brien and his podcast, 'Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend'. Conan said that of course, Forrest was in Maine with his beard and 'lumberjack' outfit.

He was on an episode called, 'Tanks for the Memories'. Forrest impressed Conan right out of the gate by referencing things from other podcast episodes. You could tell Conan enjoyed the ego-stroking.

Forrest mentioned he was from Maine and that's all Conan needed to recall a traumatic experience with a canoe. He told a story about going to Maine and being put in 'an aluminum canoe' with super short shorts on. Oh and no sunscreen. He compared the experience to being a baked potato wrapped in foil. That super pale Irish skin burned very badly.

But Forrest wasn't going to let Conan get away with just that story about Maine and prodded for another memory that didn't involve being cooked alive in a canoe. Conan said that a huge memory was staying at the Pine Manor Inn in Maine with his microbiologist father who saw a Ford station wagon 'with fake wood paneling'. Conan's dad wanted to buy the overpriced used station wagon. And he did. It had the Pine Manor Inn logo on the side and that's the car that Conan was given to drive around, ensuring he was a virgin until he was 38.'

This is NOT Conan's car. Just an example of what we are talking about. Only picture their station wagon as being way more uncool.

It was fun to hear Forrest talk about his very cool job designing tanks and how Conan really wants one - but only if it has guns a-blazin'.

