Community Health Talk Planned on Seasonal Depression

Do you or someone in your family suffer from seasonal depression? Do you want to learn more about it and ways to better cope with it?

Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle is offering the third in a series of free Community Health Talks on Tuesday, January 7, from 6-7 pm in the hospital’s conference center.

A Licensed Clinical Social Worker from Northern Lighthouse will be leading a discussion on seasonal depression. Seasonal depression, often called seasonal effective disorder (SAD) is a depression that occurs each year around the same time, typically in the winter. Approximately half a million people in the U.S. suffer from SAD, while 10 to 20% may suffer from a more mild form of the “winter blues.”

The Community Health Talk is free and open to the public. No preregistration is necessary. Simply come to the AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle for the 6 pm talk. The conference center is located on the second floor of the East Annex.