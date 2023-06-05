Update as of 6/7/2023

According to Waterfront Concerts:

"Due to the high volume of demand for our show with Matt Rife at Merrill Auditorium on Thursday, April 18 - we’ve added a late show!"

Also...

"Live Nation and Venue presale for tomorrow, June 8 have been canceled. Limited tickets will be released on Friday, June 9 at 10 AM"

If you've been online at all in the past year, especially on any social media platform, chances are you've come across a video clip of comedian Matt Rife.

Known for his quick wit, audience interaction, and his good looks, Rife has taken the stand-up comedy circuit by storm.

Well thanks to Waterfront Concerts, you'll be able to see Matt Rife in person, in Portland, next year.

Matt Rife, Getty Images

According to their most recent Facebook post, Rife's newly announced "Problematic" World Tour will hit the Merril Auditorium Friday, April 18th of 2024.

Pop culture website IconVSIcon, says this is Rife's first-ever world tour, kicking off in the States this July 20th, and ultimately wrapping up overseas in October of 2024.

"Tickets will be available starting with an Artist presale beginning Tuesday, June 6th at 10 AM. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, June 9th at 10 AM at MattRifeOfficial.com."

Rife started out appearing in some Disney shows, and then MTV (check out his stint on Season 7 of Wild and Out.)

Rife's website explains how the 27-year-old from Ohio came to be one of the most recognizable stand-up comics of the last few years...

"Matthew Steven Rife is an American comedian and actor from North Lewisburg, Ohio, best known for his self-produced comedy specials, Only Fans and Matthew Steven Rife, as well as his appearance on the comedy competition series Bring the Funny."

To get an idea of his style, here's a clip of one of his stand-up routines. (Just be warned, he does like to use adult language, so if you're at work, turn down those speakers!)