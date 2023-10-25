Trick or Treating at Cole Land Transportation Museum Monday

The event originally was scheduled for Thursday and has been moved to Monday the 30th. A good day to get into the Halloween spirit. And what better way to do that than Cole Land Transportation Museum’s second annual Halloween party.

They’re baacckk, with more trick or treating fun.

Of course there is lots of candy to hand out.

Spooky charm and fun Monday the 30th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the museum at 405 Perry Road.

Jennifer Munson, Museum Director says:

Last year, we received an overwhelming positive response from the community with over 600 visitors. If you are looking for a safe, fun and unique place to trick or treat this year, come on over to the museum.

The Cole Land Transportation Museum transforms into a festive place for children and families, and you will get to trick or treat with a backdrop of historical vehicles and exhibits. And it will be fully decked out with a Halloween setting.

All the museum staff will be dressed in their Halloween costumes and there for the evening handing out Halloween treats to the visitors.

What are you going to be? A witch, a ghost, Batman? It will be a spooktacular time.

And the evening is free for children, with an adult entry of $5.

