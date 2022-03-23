Codiac Regional RCMP Arrest Three People, Seize Drugs and Firearm

Drug Trafficking Investigation

Three people have been arrested and drugs and a firearm were seized in Moncton after a drug trafficking investigation by the Miramichi Police Force.

Three People Arrested

A 40-year-old man, a 35-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were taken into custody on March 15, 2022 by the Codiac Regional RCMP.

Search Warrant and Seizure

Members of the Codiac Regional RCMP's Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant on March 16 around 9:20 p.m. at a business on Mountain Road in Moncton, New Brunswick. They seized multiple drugs, a loaded and unsecured handgun and drug trafficking paraphernalia. The drugs are believed to be crystal meth, hydromorphone pills, and fentanyl, said police.

Collaborative Investigation

The Codiac Regional RCMP and the Miramichi Police Force collaborated on the investigation and seizure. Authorities said, “These efforts focus on disrupting and dismantling the trafficking of illegal drugs in our province, targeting those causing the most harm in our communities.”

Reach Out to Police with Information

Contact your local police if you know of any illegal drug activity in your community. That includes drug trafficking. You can remain anonymous by using Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca. Officials remind the public about the critical role they play in reducing and preventing crime in your neighborhood.

