Coast Guard Says Maine Mayday Call May Have Been a ‘Hoax’

There was major concern when a call came in off the coast of Kennebunk, and the Coast Guard now says it may have been a hoax.

Last Saturday, the Coast Guard received a distress call around 10:30 in the morning. According to WGME News 13, the person calling claimed his 14-foot Jon boat capsized in waters 10 miles off Kennebunkport with three children on board.

The Coast Guard sprung into action by spending twenty-two hours searching more than 1,500 square nautical miles, the news station reported, and Coast Guard officers from as far as Cape Cod reportedly joined in on the search, which was eventually suspended Sunday.

When asked to identify himself, the man did not provide the requested information, including the name of his boat. Furthermore, the Coast Guard issued a press release Monday, stating “The U.S. Coast Guard is seeking information related to the missing boaters from Saturday's distress call, including the possibility of the report being a hoax."

If you have information, you are asked to contact Sector Northern New England at 207-741-5478.