Here’s When Mainers Can Watch Their Beloved TV Christmas Specials

The holidays just aren't the same without them.

Face it... every year right around this time, two things start to rumble around most folks heads. A) When will radio start playing non-stop Christmas music? And B) When will be able to see Rudolph and Frosty and Charlie Brown? If you claim as an adult, to think any other way, you're lying and trying to look cool.

So, thanks to the fine folks at News Center, the schedule has come out. It got scary a year or two ago when there was talk that basically none of the specials would be airing on regular TV. Public outcry took care of that problem real fast. TV execs learned real fast that you don't mess with people's traditions.

Charlie Brown...

Old Chuck has two specials people count on this time of year. The Thanksgiving special and the Christmas special. Both will be airing this year. The turkey day special will air on PBS and PBS Kids on November 21st at 7:30pm. Then on December 19th, it'll be time for the Charlie Brown Christmas special. Seriously, no Christmas is complete without it.

Rudolph The Red-Nose Reindeer

The night after Charlie's turkey day special airs, CBS will be showing Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. That will hit the airwaves at 8:00pm. There's a part of me that wished this aired a little closer to Christmas, but then I get so stoked to watch it, I couldn't care less exactly when it shows.

Frosty The Snowman

This will air the night after Thanksgiving on CBS at 8:00pm. Then immediately following Frosty at 8:30pm is Frosty Returns. Both of these were favorites in my house growing up. Mostly because I always wondered why Frosty kept saying Happy Birthday. But we all know who's birthday Christmas is, so..... it makes sense.

You can also catch the much more recent, and significantly lesser known "Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer" on the CW the day after Thanksgiving at 8:00pm, and then two more encore airings will happen on December 18th and 22nd. Enjoy all of them!!

