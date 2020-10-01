Chrissy Teigen has suffered a pregnancy loss.

Teigen shared the heartbreaking news in a somber Instagram post late Wednesday evening (September 30), where, after days spent in the hospital undergoing a number of blood transfusions, she detailed her pregnancy complications and the loss of her and husband John Legend's third child.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before," Teigen detailed, sharing a photo of her crying in the hospital. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough."

The model and entrepreneur explained that while she and Legend "never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital," that they named the baby Jack while he was in her womb.

"He will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever," she wrote, adding, "To our Jack: I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."

Teigen also thanked everyone who has sent her and Legend their "positive energy, thoughts and prayers."

"We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you," she added.

Teigen concluded by sharing her gratitude for her family and their life together: "[Every day] can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."

See her heartbreaking post in full, below.

On Monday (September 28), the star revealed she was experiencing complications with her pregnancy in an intimate series of Instagram Story videos. One of the frightening issues she experienced included constant bleeding.

She explained, "It's just hard because there's not much you can do. I'm in that weird in-between time of it being really dangerous to try anything. Basically if I can make it through the next few weeks, if little boy can make it through the next few weeks, then, you know, we can go from there and be able to kind of get through the danger zone or whatever. But we have to get through this first. So yeah, it is scary. But it's scary in the way that there's just really nothing to do."

Teigen and Legend share two children together: daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2.

Our thoughts and hearts are with Teigen, Legend and their family at this time.