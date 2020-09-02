Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Beverly Hills Home Is Stunning: Look Inside! (PHOTOS)

You can live like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend—if you've got $24 million, that is.

With a third baby on the way, the Hollywood A-list couple have listed their stunning Beverly Hills house for sale, and it's a total contemporary dream home.

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the chic and stylish 8,520-square-foot home was build in 1966 and boasts a whopping seven bedrooms and eight baths. Listed at $23.95 million, the property also comes with canyon views, a spacious chef's kitchen, a home gym and, of course, a pool, among many other luxury features.

John Legend may sing "All of Me," but we want all of this house! See inside his and wife Chrissy Teigen's gorgeous for-sale home, below.