Chris Rock Makes First Public Comments About the ‘Slap’ at Sold Out Boston Show

We've heard from every possible person except Chris Rock, and that ended Wednesday night.

But don't think he went on a 30-minute tirade about what happened Sunday at the Academy Awards. According to the Boston Globe, he's 'still processing'. Plus as he pointed out to the sold-out crowd at Wilbur Theater, he already had a whole show written before the weekend debacle! Variety caught the audio of Chris explaining how he was going to talk about what happened.

In case you've been away on Mars, Sunday night sitting down to watch the Oscars, a couple of hours into the show Chris Rock took the stage to present an award for best documentary. Up close to the stage were Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Chris did as a thousand presenters and hosts have done before him - he poked some fun. But one comment in particular about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head went too far. He said that he loved Jada and couldn't wait to see her in 'G.I. Jane 2' in reference to the first movie where Demi Moore shaved her head. Jada has alopecia and her response made it clear she didn't find it funny.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

As a shot heard around the world, the end result was Will Smith getting up from his seat, going on stage, and whacking Chris Rock with an open hand. Will then returned to his seat and screamed a couple of times for Chris to keep 'his wife's name out of his f***ing mouth!'

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

According to NBC News, Will Smith was asked to leave the Oscars and he refused. The Academy did nothing about that and says that they are in disciplinary proceedings against the actor for violating their standards of conduct. This continues to unfold and Chris has every right to take his time in how he responds if he ever does.

The Boston Globe article pointed out that some serious history was made at the Oscars Sunday that was completely overshadowed...

The drama overshadowed some historical wins at an Oscars. The deaf family drama “CODA,” which was filmed in Massachusetts, became the first film with a largely deaf cast to win best picture. For the first time, a streaming service, Apple TV+, took Hollywood’s top honor, signaling a profound shift in Hollywood and in moviegoing. Wins for Ariana DeBose of “West Side Story,”Troy Kotsur of “CODA” and Jane Campion, director of “The Power of the Dog,” all had made history.

Chris has two more shows at the Wilbur and they are all sold out. Ticket prices skyrocketed after Sunday's Oscars. Will he say more about it?