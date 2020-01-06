Chris Hemsworth Donates $1 Million to Australian Wildfire Relief

Chris Hemsworth will be donating $1,000,000 to Australian wildfire relief.

The actor sent out a plea to fans, asking them for their support during this difficult time for his home country. The 36-year-old posted an Instagram video of him talking about the devastation the country has faced and how exactly people can help.

"Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia," he wrote in the caption of his Instagram video. "My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully, you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated."

Hemsworth's Instagram profile now has numerous links to support the "firefighters, organisations and charities who are working flat out to provide support and relief during this devastating and challenging time."

In the video, the Thor star thanked the people who have already donated and encouraged everyone to donate what they are able to give. He reminded his followers that there is "warmer weather on its way" as the fires still rage on.

Watch his Instagram video, below.