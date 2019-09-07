Chester Bennington’s widow, Talinda Bennington, is giving love and happiness another chance, two years after the Linkin Park frontman’s unfortunate death.

“Dear #Family, I am overjoyed to announce my engagement to my angel on earth, Michael F.,” Talinda revealed in an Instagram post shared Friday (September 6). “I am here to tell you that you can find love after tragedy. That a death of a soulmate does not mean the death of you.”

Talinda went on to express that Chester's former bandmates — Dave Farrell, Joe Hahn, Rob Bourdon, Mike Shinoda, and Brad Delson — have welcomed her fiance with "open arms," and vowed "to honor Chester and continue my life’s mission to make his passing not in vein."

"To all Suicide Loss Survivors, you CAN be happy again. You CAN have space in your heart for grief, joy, happiness, sadness, and love," she concluded.

Chester, who was the leading voice of the California-based rock band, died from suicide by hanging on July 20, 2017. He was 41.

In light of his death, Talinda, who had been married to the rocker since December 2005, gave the following statement: “One week ago, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero — their daddy. … How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left.”

The “Crawling” musician is survived by six children, including three sons from previous relationships — Jamie, 23, Isaiah, 21, and Draven, 17 — and three others with Talinda, including son Tyler, 13, and twin daughters, Lilly and Lila, 7.