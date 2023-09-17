Check Out This Mind-Blowing Artwork at This Year’s Kennebunkport, Maine, ‘Chalk The Port’

There's a fun family event that happens each year in the beautiful town of Kennebunkport called "Chalk the Port," which is put on by the by the Kennebunkport Recreation Department. The event is just what it sounds like. Sidewalk chalk artists come to display their amazing talents by creating stunning artwork that you have to see to believe.

According to the Chalk the Port website, chalk or pavement art began in Italy in the 16th century. Drifting artists known in Italy as 'madonnari' would travel between festivals and live off of the coins thrown next to or on their drawings.

Chalk the Port took place this year on September 9 at the Parks and Recreation Center in Kennebunkport, where the parking lot was turned into a massive paved canvas.

There was live music, a family carnival with face painting, and a craft fair. If this isn't pure Maine, I don't know what is.

Each parking space became a pavement canvas for artists to transform the space into something amazing.

There are some things that I am completely boggled by. I just can't wrap my brain around the amount of talent people need to possess in order to create these works of art with the same thing I used to solve math problems on a blackboard in school.

Chalk the Port has been an annual event since 2017, except for the two years it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be back again in 2024.

I don't know if they were judging artwork, but if so, this lobster is a winner to me.

