Check out this Amazing Light Display in Presque Isle!

On a Sunday evening not too long ago, I was driving home from a delicious family dinner and I was using the ride to get my mental state prepared for the nightly routines. Ask most parents how Sunday evening can feel around the house as the next weekend is as far away as it can be!

Commentary from the backseat...

I stayed focused on the road in front of me while contributing to the car conversation about Thanksgiving. Suddenly from the backseat our 8-year-old proclaimed with excitement "GUYS LOOK CHRISTMAS LIGHTS! JEFF TURN THIS CAR AROUND AND GET BACK TO THAT STREET!” Time is flying by and I'm not going to miss a moment of her innocence and joy, so I immediately turned around and we headed to Elizabeth Street in Presque Isle.

The light display at this home is one I have seen from time to time over the years, but not every year. We took in the impressive display and pointed out different elements to one another. I noticed that one of the displays says to tune your radio to 88.1 FM. When you arrive at that frequency you are greeted with Christmas music playing in your vehicle while you enjoy the lights. It's okay, you can tune away from one of our stations for the few moments you’re here, and then tune back in to us.

Before the snow came last week I was able to catch this display on once again while I was on my way home from work. I grabbed a few pictures and wanted to share them with you all and encourage you and your families to stop by Elizabeth St. Don't forget to enter your display in our Light Up Aroostook County and New Brunswick contest for your FREE chance to WIN $500!

