Check Out Our 2022 Maine Whoopie Pie Festival Photos

Arlen Jameson photo

We had a blast in Dover-Foxcroft once again!

After being cancelled in 2020, and 2021, people came out in force for the annual Maine Whoopie Pie Festival, in Dover-Foxcroft, this past Saturday.

Thousands braved some intense heat, to eat food, listen to live music, check out crafts, play games, and have a perfect summer day in Maine

Congrats to the following vendors:

Best Traditional Whoopie Pie
Sweetie Pies-Dexter

Best Flavored Whoopie Pie
Sweet Sunrise-Saco

Best New Festival Baker
Sweet Sunrise-Saco

Most Creative Whoopie Pie Name
"Moxie Moron"-Elaine's Basket Cafe-Milo

Healthy Whoopie Pie Prize
My Three Leaves-Parkman

Best Allen's Coffee Brandy Whoopie Pie
Val's Custom Cakes-Dover-Foxcroft

Best Use Of Maine Based Ingredient
Sweetie Pie's-Dexter

Whoopie Pie Eating Contest Winners
12 & Under-Grant Lundy-Bangor, Maine
Teen-Tyler Wing-Sangerville, Maine
Adult-Brian Lowder-North Carolina

We look forward to going back next June!

The 2022 Maine Whoopie Pie Festival

It was sooo hot, but we had a blast in Dover-Foxcroft for the annual Maine Whoopie Pie Festival!
