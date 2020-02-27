Check Out All The Wacky Stuff David Ortiz Wants You To Buy at His Estate Sale
David "Big Papi" Ortiz is having an estate sale this Saturday at his Weston Estate. The home itself went on the market for over 6 million dollars last year. But now, you can buy all kinds of stuff that belongs to the most beloved Red Sox of all time. There some wicked nice and expensive stuff to buy and also some items that are downright cheesy.
How about a custom Big Papi Hoverboard?
Or this ORTIZ doormat?
You can see all the items for the estate sale here
There's plenty of cool Sox memorabilia to be had!
According to Exceptional Estate Sales.com, the Papi sale highlights will include:
- A wide variety of Boston Red Sox and other sports memorabilia
- Brunswick Billiards Metro pool table
- Poker table
- Arcade PC game cabinet
- Route 66 themed chrome high top table and stools
- Trestle dining table with 8 chairs
- Jacobean style sideboard
- Pair of red leather armchairs
- Tufted leather bench from Horchow
- Kitchen stools
- Round pedestal kitchen table
- Metal bunk bed
- White queen four post bed with matching nightstands and mirrored dresser
- Pottery Barn corner desk
- Set of 5 brushed steel barstools
- Simon Pearce glasses and barware
- Simon Pearce baseball lamp
- Hand-knotted Oriental rugs
- Dash & Albert hooked rug
- Louis Vuitton snow globe
- Ladies' clothing and shoes
- Dyson fan
- Restoration Hardware, Frontgate, and other patio furniture
- Weber grill
- Rolls Royce neon sign
- Vitamin Water fridge
- First Degree Fitness rowing machine
- Reebok exercise bike
- Reebok treadmill
- Cybex arc trainer
- Trek bicycle
- Homelite pressure washer
- Lifetime composter
Hey, Papi stole Pedro's flip flops!
How about your own Green Monster Board?
Ahh...here's one for you. Big Papi's Pressure Washer!
