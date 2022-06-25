Check Out A ‘Maine Whoopie Pie Festival’ Map You Can Use Today

It's gonna be a great day today! Don't miss the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival

We have a handy map you can use to find your favorite Whoopie Pie vendors!

2022 Maine Whoopie Pie Festival

You can download the baker vendor map here to print out and bring with you this Saturday!

After two years of COVID canceling the things we love, left and right, we have some wonderful news that will get you fired up.

Today is the day, when the town of Dover-Foxcroft, becomes the Whoopie Pie capital of the world, because this beloved yearly event is back.

When you get to town, look for the yellow "Free Parking Shuttle" signs. Organizers are expecting a huge crowd, so hopefully this will get you ahead of the game!

The Maine Whoopie Pie Festival began way back in 2009, and it has become a must-attend afternoon for the whole family and community. It is truly one of the days that I circle on my calendar because it is such a fun experience. Where else can you sample so many different flavors from all over New England?

Make sure you join Z-107.3! We will be broadcasting today from 10am-1pm

Here is what you need to know:

It all happens in Downtown Dover-Foxcroft, from 10am to 4pm



$5 admission, kids 12 and under are free



20+ bakers 10's of thousands of whoopie pies



Gluten free options available



Earn your whoopie pie fun run at the Piscataquis Regional YMCA



There will be rides and games for kids and adults, plus they have a mechanical bull this year!



100 artists, crafters, and vendors



Live music starting at 10:30 by the Doughty Hill Band



Lots of other fun food and activities all day long



Whoopie Pie Eating Contests



Concert at 7pm by gypsy jazz band - Mes Amis at the Center Theatre

For all the details, check out the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival website

