Challenging Maine Hiking Trail Named One of the Most ‘Epic’ in the Country

A popular travel site recently showered plenty of praise towards one of Maine's most cherished spots, Acadia National Park.

The Pine Tree State's golden child was recently cited for one of its amazing mountain hikes by the site, Earth Trekkers. Acadia's Precipice Trail got the nod as being one of the most epic national park hikes in the entire country.

It's no surprise to see the high ranking for this challenging hike. Not only is the trail beautiful, it's also unique. It has numerous features and tough cliff climbs, with a panoramic landscape that is true Maine perfection.

Don't just take my word for it, here's a little from Earth Trekkers on why Acadia's Precipice Trail made the list.

This short, tough hike features a steep climb, numerous climbs up metal rungs and ladders, and short walks along narrow ledges. To do this hike, you need a good head for heights, since there is a lot of exposure on this trail. As you dangle from the cliffs, you are rewarded with some of the best views in Acadia National Park.

Translation: If you are afraid of heights, you should probably sit this one out. If that doesn't describe an epic hike, nothing does.

The reference site alltrails.com lists the Precipice Trail's difficulty as "hard." However, even with its challenging reputation, the trail has a rating of 4.9 out of 5. It features views of Maine's coast and islands from the top of Schooner Head. It's also known as a great trail for birding.

The Precipice Trail is joined on the epic trail list with hikes in Mt Rainer National Park, Zion National Park, and Yosemite National Park just to name a few. You can check out the entire epic list here.

