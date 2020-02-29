The Central Aroostook high school girls’ basketball team beat Winthrop 67-61 Saturday night at the Augusta Civic Center to win the Class C State Championship.

The Lady Panthers (18-4), coached by Dillon Kingsbury, claimed their first gold ball since 1982.

Central Aroostook’s offense was led by junior Maci Beals with 20 points, 16 in the first half. Other leading scorers were senior Breann Bradbury with 14 points, and Libby Grass and Liberty Fulton, each with 12. Senior Sydney Garrison’s strong defensive effort kept Winthrop’s Aaliyah Wilson-Falcone in check, and she also scored the Panther’s first and last points of the game.

The south champion Winthrop Ramblers (19-3) were led by seniors Kena Souza with 17 points and Aaliyah Wilson-Falcone with 15.