Celtics Fan Arrested After Allegedly Throwing a Bottle At Kyrie Irving

According to a report from WCVB, a Celtic fan was arrested after allegedly throwing a water bottle at Kyrie Irving.  Kyrie used to play for the C's, but now plays for Brooklyn Nets.

The Garden was at full capacity for the first time since before the pandemic.

Kyrie was walking off the court after Brooklyn's win over the Celtics and was nearly hit by the bottle.  Another Brooklyn player pointed toward the stands and police put Cole Buckley of Braintree in handcuffs and escorted him out.  He is charged with one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

After the game, Kyrie said that players can be treated like they are in a human zoo and it can be too much.  The WCVB report quotes him as saying:

(It’s) just underlying racism, and treating people like they’re in a human zoo...... Throwing stuff at people, saying things. There’s a certain point where it gets to be too much......  You see people just feel very entitled out here. ... As a Black man playing in the NBA, dealing with a lot of this stuff, it’s fairly difficult. You never know what’s going to happen.

Irving also was seen stomping on "Lucky," at the center of the Celtics logo prior to Cole Buckley allegedly throwing the bottle at him, according to Yahoo sports.

The Celtics came out strong in Game 4, but the Nets ended up winning the game 141-126.  The win gave the Nets a 3-1 lead and a chance to clinch the playoff series tonight at Game 5 starting at 7:30 pm.

