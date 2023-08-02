Celeb Field Already Filling Fast for 2nd Annual Maine Benefit Tourney
We are still months aways, but the field is filling fast.
Following a very successful first year, celebrities from the entertainment, music, and sports worlds will once again hit the links in Falmouth, Maine, for what should be another amazing benefit tournament.
After two successful years of hosting the PGA Korn Ferry Tour, Shamrock Sports & Entertainment seamlessly shifted to a celebrity golf tournament for 2023. The event was once again hosted by the Falmouth Country Club, just a short drive from Portland.
The celebrity field that played in the 1st annual tournament was highly impressive. Patrick Dempsey, Roger Clemens, Michael Pena, Kathryn Tappen, Mike Eruzione, and Marshall Faulk were just some of the big names that teed off for golf supremacy and to benefit the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital.
The total prize purse for the celebrities was $250,00, with the winner bringing home $50,000. That's not a bad chunk of coin for a weekend of work. Plus, is golf really work? It would be PBA pro bowler Ronnie Russell who took home the honors of winning the tournament. The six-time PBA winner can now claim a golf championship as well.
But we all know what this tournament was truly about, and that's giving back. Kudos to all the players, sponsors, and folks behind the scenes for putting together such a beautiful event for the Barabra Bush Children's Hospital.
The initial goal for Shamrock was to raise $100,000 for the hospital. That is quite a hefty goal for any fundraising event, especially when it's the 1st annual one.
However, never underestimate the generosity of Mainers. The tournament ended getting to that goal, and then some. According to Shamrock, Drive FORE Kids raised a total of $110,000. That is a stunning total that everyone should be extremely proud of.
It was an epic first year for everyone involved in Drive FORE Kids. Over 11,000 fans were in attendance over the weekend. And remember, this is just the start. Are we ready for round two?
Well, Shamrock and plenty of celebrities are, because the dates have officially been announced for the 2024 tournament.
The 2nd Annual Drive Fore Kids is schedule for June 20-23, 2024. It will be back at Falmouth Country Club, and many celebrities have already announced they plan to return. Here is a list of the celebs that have confirmed so far.
Rhonde Barbrer - NFL Hall-of-Famer
Roger Clemens - 7-time CY Young Winner
Vinny Del Negro - Former NBA Player & Coach
Patrick Dempsey - Actor, Race Car Driver, Mainer
Mike Eurzione - American Hero
Doug Flutie - Former BC, NFL & CFL Star
Robbie Gould - NFL Punter
Michael Goulian - Professional Airplane Racer
Noelle Lambert - US Paralympian
Derek Lowe - Former Red Sox Great
Kevin Millar - Former Sea Dog and Red Sox Great
Mike Modano - NHL Hall-of-Famer
Blair O'Neal - Golf Channel Presenter & Former Pro
TJ Oshie - NHL Star
Michael Pena - Hollywood Actor
Chad Pfiefer - Veteran & Amputee Golf Champion
Tuukka Rask - Former Bruin Great
Jeremy Roenick - NHL Hall-of-Famer
Ronnie Russell - Pro Bowler & Defending Tournament Champ
Sterling Sharpe - Former NFL Great
Jack Sock - Professional Tennis Player
Jeremy Swayman - Current Bruins Goalie
Kathryn Tappen - NBC Sports Presenter
Taylor Twellman - Former Pro Soccer Star & Current Analyst
Tim Wakefield - Former Red Sox Legend
This is just the start. Shamrock is expecting a field of 48 celebrities. The impact will only continue to grow.
Tickets for the 2024 edition are already on sale. You can visit the tournament's website for all the details.