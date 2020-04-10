CDC Identifies a COVID-19 ‘Super-Spreader’ Who Came to Maine

Apparently, the State CDC has identified a "super-spreader" that came to Maine, according to WMTW Channel 8.

The news station reported that the gentleman is a salesman who came to a conference last month from out of state and was unaware that he was infected.

"This traveling salesperson visited a particular establishment in Maine and had a series of meetings and infected a certain number of individuals, all of whom we traced," Dr. Nirav Shah said during a press conference Friday, April 10.

This case shows how vulnerable we all are during these times, as according to a report from WMTW Channel 8, this person was unwittingly responsible for cases in other states as well.

That has to be a lot for that person to digest.

The lesson here is: stay home.