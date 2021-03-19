CDC: COVID-19 Infections Up for Younger People in Maine

Younger Mainers in their teens and twenties account for a growing number of COVID-19 infections in the state and this is raising concerns they could fuel another spike.

The Maine Center for Disease Control says more than a third of new infections in the state have been among people younger than 30.

Those in their 20s make up the highest percentage of new cases, about 18%. People under 20 account for nearly 16%.

Dr. James Jarvis is COVID-19 incident commander for Northern Light Health. He said while younger people aren’t as likely to suffer from severe illness, they can still spread the virus to others, including at-risk groups, often while having no symptoms themselves.