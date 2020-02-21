Carrillo Sentenced to 48 Years for Killing 10-Year-Old Daughter

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine judge has sentenced a woman who was convicted of murdering her 10-year-old daughter to 48 years in prison.

The judge sentenced 35-year-old Sharon Carrillo on Friday, after she was convicted for the death of Marissa Kennedy.

The case brought changes to the state's child protection system. Marissa's battered body was found in the family home in Stockton Springs, a tiny town about two hours up the Maine coast from Portland, in 2018.

Carrillo was found guilty of depraved indifference murder in December.

Carrillo's attorneys argued that she was herself a victim of her estranged husband.