Caribou Woman Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges

Caribou Police have arrested a 35-year-old Caribou woman on drug trafficking and other charges following a traffic stop on Saturday.

The Caribou Police Department began investigating in February following a reported drug overdose. As a result of that investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Jenna Belmain of Caribou for Trafficking in Scheduled Drugs.

On Saturday, Caribou Police Officer Kegan McPherson stopped Belmain on Route 1 South operating a 2013 Nissan Sentra with falsely attached plates. She was arrested on the outstanding warrant.

Caribou Police say Belmain was in possession of a large amount of Fentanyl and other drugs, drug paraphernalia as well as suspected drug proceeds. She was charged with Trafficking in Scheduled Drugs, Violating Conditions of Release, Attaching False Plates, and Operating after Suspension.

Belmain is being held at the Aroostook County Jail on $20,000 cash bail. She has a court date of July 2 in Caribou District Court.

This investigation continues along with other pending investigations related to drug overdoses in the community.