Caribou Police Investigate Hit-and-Run on Route 1 [VIDEO]

The Caribou Police Department is asking for information from the public concerning a hit-and-run crash Sunday afternoon on Route 1 south of the city.

Caribou Police responded to the collision at 3:45 p.m. in the area of Gary's Auto Sales across from Sullivan’s Floor Covering.

Police are attempting to locate the driver of the silver car shown in this dash cam video, that apparently sideswiped a vehicle as it was turning into the auto dealership. The car should have significant damage to the passenger's side, police say.



If you have any information regarding this, please contact Officer St. Kevin Peter of the Caribou Police Dept. at 493-3301.

