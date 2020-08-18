Caribou Man Injured in Paraglider Accident

A Caribou man was injured Sunday evening when his paraglider came down in the downtown area along Sweden Street.

Caribou Police say 40-year-old Robert Cherrier took off from the Caribou Municipal Airport shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Within minutes, the engine stalled and the Skycruiser paraglider went down near the American Legion, taking out power lines and a flag pole.

Cherrier sustained unspecified injuries was transported by ambulance to Cary Medical Center.

Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.