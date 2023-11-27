A 53-year-old woman has been charged with two counts of murder after two people were found dead at a home in Denmark, Maine on Saturday.

Two People Found Dead after Welfare Check

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office conducted a welfare check of the two people around 2 pm at a home on Fuller Lane. The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit South was contacted when deputies found the two deceased individuals.

Caretaker Transported for Medical Evaluation

“Tzara Jones of Denmark, the caretaker of the deceased individuals, was transported from the scene to a hospital for a medical evaluation,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Deaths Ruled Homicide

Autopsies were done at the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta on Sunday. “Both deaths were determined to be the result of homicide,” said Moss.

Cause of Death and Victims Identification

The cause of death has not been released. The identities of the victims were not released until next of kin are contacted.

Caretaker Charged with Two Counts of Murder

Jones has been charged with two counts of murder. She was taken to the Oxford County Jail. Her arraignment is scheduled for Monday in Oxford District Court.

