Car Dealer Founder Ordered to Pay 43 Years Worth of Support

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The founder of a successful chain of car dealerships who’s now 88 and suffering from dementia is being ordered to pay more than 40 years worth of spousal support to his former wife.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court ruled that John “Jack” Quirk Sr., founder of what’s now the Quirk Auto Group, must pay nearly $400,000 for spousal support dating to at least 1977, interest and attorney fees.

His former wife, Frances, went to court two years ago to enforce a $45-per-week judgment that was issued Jan. 8, 1973.