Car Crashes into Kennebec River in Gardiner, Driver Uninjured

According to the Kennebec Journal, a woman is uninjured following a crash yesterday afternoon on River Ave in Gardiner that resulted in her car landing in the Kennebec River.

Gardiner Police Sargent, Stacey Blair, said that the driver, Jamie-Lynn Leclair, may have experienced a mechanical issue that caused her to oversteer, strike a telephone pole and rollover several times before ending up down the steep banking and into the river.

The crash occurred near the area of 135 River Avenue where officials say there is a slight bend in the road. That is where the driver lost control and the accident took place. The Gardiner Fire Department had to launch a rescue boat to retrieve the driver because the banking was too steep for her to climb back up on her own.

Authorities say that the driver of the 2009 Pontiac refused medical treatment on scene and didn't appear to have any physical injuries following the crash. Police on scene also said that no charges are pending following the event. Additionally, Central Maine Power was called to the scene to restore power that had been knocked out due to the accident.

The vehicle was retrieved from the river using multiple tow trucks from AC Towing in West Gardiner.

