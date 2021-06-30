Canadiens in the Cup; Red Sox and Blue Jays in a Race

The sports landscape of Aroostook County and Western New Brunswick has a lot to cheer about right now. The Montreal Canadiens play game 2 of the Stanley Cup finals tonight and that has many hockey fans in the area excited. Most of them, except for fans of the Bruins and Maple Leafs.

John M. Heller/Getty

Skating for the cup

Montreal had been on the brink of elimination against their rival the Maple Leafs before they came storming back from 3 games to 1 deficit and won the series. The Canadiens carried that momentum all the way through to the finals where they are currently down 1 game to none against the favored Tampa Bay Lighting.

The hunt for October

There could be a border battle brewing on the baseball field as the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays are in the thick of the American League Pennant race. As we approach the halfway mark in the season, the Red Sox hold first place in the AL East standings. The Toronto Blue Jays are just 5 games in the loss column behind Boston with the two teams slated to meet 10 times in the second half of the season.

Your name is familiar....

The Blue Jays have captivated the baseball world and have given man fans a spark of nostalgia from the 90s. Currently, Toronto has 3 players whose fathers were professional players with incredible resumes. Vlad Guerrero Jr, leads the majors in batting average and runs batted in. The son of the former Montreal Expo sits second in the league with 26 home runs. Infielder Cavan Biggio is the son of Hall of Fame player Craig Biggio and has struggled at times this year. Many Red Sox fans remember Dante Bichette launching homers over the green monster during his short time with Boston at the end of his career, now his son, Bo is making the trip around the bases. The shortstop has been steady in the field and at the plate as the Blue Jays look to win their first AL East crown since 2015.

Getty Images/Kathryn Riley

As we get ready for an extended weekend there is a lot for sports fans in the region to look forward to. The Canadiens are looking to securing Lord Stanley's Cup, and the Blue Jays and Red Sox look ready to rumble deep into October. Enjoy!