Canada-US Border Restrictions Extended for Another 30 Days

The U.S. and Canada have agreed to keep their shared border closed to nonessential travel for another 30 days to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the extension during a press conference in Ottawa on Saturday.

The restrictions at the border went in effect on March 21, while still allowing trade and other essential travel to continue.

The partial closure was set to expire soon, but the neighboring countries have agreed it is not safe to allow cross-border traffic to fully resume.

Normally, nearly 200,000 people cross the U.S.- Canada border each day.