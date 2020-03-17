Canada Closes Borders to Non-Citizens, Americans Exempted 

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is closing his country's borders Wednesday, March 18, to anyone not a citizen or a permanent resident or American amid the coronavirus pandemic. And even they have to self-isolate for 14 days on arrival.

Trudeau announced the move Monday outside his residence, where is self isolating after his wife tested positive for the new coronavirus.

He also asked Canadians to say home as much as possible amid the pandemic.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say ports of entry nationwide are fully operational and rumors of any border crossings being closed at this time due to COVID-19 are false.