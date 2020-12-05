Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Team Up for Christmas Duet

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello teamed up for a stunning rendition of "The Christmas Song."

On Saturday (December 5), the "Wonder" singer and the "My Oh My" singer released their collaboration, which benefits Feeding America.

"Shawn & I wanted to send all our love to you amazing humans & we put together something special for you, our rendition of #TheChristmasSong," Cabello tweeted. "All streams will support those in need right now." She also revealed that she and her beau donated $100,000 to the cause.

"We love you all so much & hope you get to enjoy this song over a very safe & merry holiday," she added. "It would make our holidays if you donated to help out your community ... Let’s make our little corner of the world more beautiful."

She concluded her post by referencing the latest addition to their family, a puppy. "Tarzan says hi," she wrote.

Their collaboration is part of the holiday deluxe edition of Mendes' latest record, Wonder. Along with their duet, the deluxe edition also features Mendes' interpretation of "Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You," recorded at BBC Radio.

Stream the song, below.