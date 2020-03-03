Camila Cabello Celebrates Her 23rd Birthday With Shawn Mendes in a Cinderella Themed Party: Watch

Camila Cabello celebrated her 23rd birthday in style and with her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes.

The 23-year-old celebrated her birthday on Tuesday (March 3) at The Blackpool Tower Eye in the United Kingdom. The "Liar" singer is currently filming the live-action Cinderella remake overseas where she stars as the princess, herself.

The cast of Sony's Cinderella shared videos on their social media accounts, which showed Cabello taking part in a conga line and having the time of her life.

Her party featured a larger than life cake that was a replica of Cinderella's pumpkin carriage, complete with sparklers and cupcakes surrounding the cake. The birthday girl also had an ice glass slipper to honor her big day.

Cabello shared an Instagram post thanking her fans for the birthday wishes and decided to shine a light on the nonprofit, Save The Children. "For my birthday I wanna bring attention to one of the worst humanitarian crises happening in the world right now, in Syria," she wrote. "950,000 people have been forced to flee their homes because of the violence in Idlib – some with only the clothes on their backs. Most of them are children. Now, they’re living in displacement camps in freezing cold temperatures."

See posts from her party, below.