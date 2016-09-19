Cam Newton had an amazing day during his team's victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but it's what happened afterward that has people talking.

The reigning NFL MVP, who tossed four touchdown passes in leading the Panthers to a 46-27 win, sported quite the unorthodox outfit during the postgame press conference.

As you might imagine, the fine, upstanding people of the internet were not about to let this go without comment. Because if there was one thing you can count on, it's the internet offering constructive criticism.

Newton's clothing of choice has even spawned its own Twitter account, in addition to all the comments it got.

And if you think this is a one-off deal, think again. Newton has his own hatmaker, who says, "With every outfit, he wants to rock a new hat. He's going to have one for every game. He's really passionate about hats."

You've been warned, internet.